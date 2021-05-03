Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 462,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $44,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 79,401 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Duke Energy by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $100.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.82. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $101.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

