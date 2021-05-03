Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Update

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,900 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the March 31st total of 260,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DXF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.37. Dunxin Financial has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dunxin Financial stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 79,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of Dunxin Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

