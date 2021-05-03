Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given a C$47.00 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) has been given a C$47.00 price target by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close.

DND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.40.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Shares of Dye & Durham stock traded down C$0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$42.05. 118,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,689. The company has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.83. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of C$11.25 and a 52 week high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dye & Durham will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.