Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.77 Million

Analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will announce sales of $32.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.45 million and the highest is $33.09 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $34.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $131.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $134.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $127.10 million, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $130.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million.

DLNG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 145.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 144,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.82. 109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,465. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $100.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

