Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 535 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 987.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,856,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 714.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXC. Morgan Stanley downgraded DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

DXC stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

