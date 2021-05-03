Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 925 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $146.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -152.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.21 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on DRI shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.48.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,424 shares of company stock worth $18,249,880. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

