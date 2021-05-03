Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12,658.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 520,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,432,000 after purchasing an additional 515,966 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,568 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $53.08 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.86.

