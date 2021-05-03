Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after acquiring an additional 272,651 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after buying an additional 201,166 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,394,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,429,000 after buying an additional 110,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,874,000 after buying an additional 51,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $195.26 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $127.65 and a one year high of $196.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.19.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

