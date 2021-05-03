Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 16,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 406,576 shares.The stock last traded at $19.68 and had previously closed at $19.20.

Several research firms recently commented on DYN. Jonestrading began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

The company has a current ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 49,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 48,006 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

