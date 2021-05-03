DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Basf (ETR:BAS)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BAS. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €74.63 ($87.79).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR BAS opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Thursday. Basf has a 1 year low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion and a PE ratio of -271.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €71.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.44.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.