Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Shares Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) were down 4.6% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $54.54 and last traded at $54.61. Approximately 998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 348,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.24.

Specifically, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $10,274,395.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 151,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $7,533,631.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 814,486 shares of company stock valued at $42,913,735.

Get Eargo alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.