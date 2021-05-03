Easterly Government Properties (DEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance at 1.28-1.30 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.28-1.30 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DEA opened at $21.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Several research firms have commented on DEA. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,303,430. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Earnings History for Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit