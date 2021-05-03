Easterly Government Properties (DEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.28-1.30 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.28-1.30 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

DEA opened at $21.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Several research firms have commented on DEA. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,303,430. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.