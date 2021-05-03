Eastern Bank Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Eastern Bank cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $80.70 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

