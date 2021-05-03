Eastern Bank Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eastern Bank reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,892 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after acquiring an additional 994,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $57.53 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45. The company has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

