Eastern Bank Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

INTU stock opened at $412.16 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.30 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.