EasyFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.61 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $38.61 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $15.29 or 0.00026590 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00073781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00073856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.53 or 0.00903310 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5,774.12 or 0.10039426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00100011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00046986 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EASY is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

