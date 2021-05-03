Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:EVN remained flat at $$13.73 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 83,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,701. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 418,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 221,655 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $709,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $361,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

