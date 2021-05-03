eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $63.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

EBAY stock opened at $55.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

