Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

May 3rd, 2021

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EDAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,855. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $199.78 million, a P/E ratio of -114.67 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

