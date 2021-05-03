Eden Achieves Market Cap of $3.55 Million (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, Eden has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One Eden coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $100,091.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00070715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00069609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.95 or 0.00852803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,450.46 or 0.09786602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00099676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00046622 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

