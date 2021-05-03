Efficient Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $30,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $89.13. The company had a trading volume of 27,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,549. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

