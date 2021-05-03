Efficient Advisors LLC Buys 52,475 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 101.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 109,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.94. The company had a trading volume of 49,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,629. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

