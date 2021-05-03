Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 8,849 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Efficient Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.4% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.78. 474,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,599,555. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $79.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

