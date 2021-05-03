Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 918 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.31. 9,213,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.35.

