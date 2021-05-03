Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.64 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $44.64 million and approximately $13.73 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00064929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.21 or 0.00279970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.49 or 0.01180803 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00029631 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $421.69 or 0.00741527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,168.36 or 1.00529045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.