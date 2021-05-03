electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Update

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,300 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the March 31st total of 690,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. electroCore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

ECOR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,985. electroCore has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.62.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 792.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that electroCore will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in electroCore during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in electroCore by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 114,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in electroCore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of electroCore by 3,496.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 46,260 shares during the last quarter. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

