Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Trimmed by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,898 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 14,110 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.22% of Electronic Arts worth $85,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,785,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $142,110.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.57 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.15 and a 200 day moving average of $135.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

