Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMNSF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Friday. HSBC cut shares of Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Elementis stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $2.11. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,348. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. Elementis has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.11.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Analyst Recommendations for Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit