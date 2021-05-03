Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMNSF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Friday. HSBC cut shares of Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Elementis alerts:

Shares of Elementis stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $2.11. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,348. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. Elementis has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.11.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.