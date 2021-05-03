ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

ENGGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Grupo Santander cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of ENGGY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,857. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $13.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.