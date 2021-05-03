Energycoin Achieves Market Cap of $218,400.06 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a market cap of $218,400.06 and $3.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00056127 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026510 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010464 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.