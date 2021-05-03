ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Down 25.4% in April

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 691,700 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 926,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,458.5 days.
Shares of XNGSF opened at $15.80 on Monday. ENN Energy has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63.
About ENN Energy
Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.