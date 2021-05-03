ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Down 25.4% in April

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 691,700 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 926,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,458.5 days.

Shares of XNGSF opened at $15.80 on Monday. ENN Energy has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.