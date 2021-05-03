Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Short Interest Update

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,100 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the March 31st total of 226,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETTX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 265,548 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,915,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 478.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 120,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETTX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.07. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,191. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $77.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.10.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

