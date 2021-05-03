Entergy Co. (ETR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.

Entergy has raised its dividend payment by 6.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Entergy has a dividend payout ratio of 63.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entergy to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.9%.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $109.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.36 and its 200-day moving average is $100.36. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.73.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

