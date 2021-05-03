Entergy Co. (ETR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.
Entergy has raised its dividend payment by 6.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Entergy has a dividend payout ratio of 63.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entergy to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.9%.
Shares of ETR stock opened at $109.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.36 and its 200-day moving average is $100.36. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.
In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.73.
About Entergy
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.
