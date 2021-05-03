Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,980,000 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the March 31st total of 9,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,473 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $605,611.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,731.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 1,702 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $76,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 284,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,901,061. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 158,857 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $67,374,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $3,032,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

NYSE:NVST opened at $43.28 on Monday. Envista has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.92 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envista will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

