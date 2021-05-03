Enzyme Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.40 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be bought for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a total market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00069134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00072381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.86 or 0.00894325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,532.85 or 0.09518203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00098766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00046225 BTC.

About Enzyme Finance

Enzyme Finance (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.