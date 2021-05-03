EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $442.00 to $507.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. EPAM Systems traded as high as $462.09 and last traded at $462.09, with a volume of 6138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $457.75.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.73.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

