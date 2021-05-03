EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $442.00 to $507.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. EPAM Systems traded as high as $462.09 and last traded at $462.09, with a volume of 6138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $457.75.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.73.
In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.
EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.
