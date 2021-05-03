Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Upgraded to Hold by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

EPOKY stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

