Eq LLC Makes New $601,000 Investment in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Eq LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPIB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $252,000.

JPIB traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $51.55. 21,720 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

