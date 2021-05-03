Eq LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Eq LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,736 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 10.8% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after acquiring an additional 126,693 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after acquiring an additional 971,586 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after acquiring an additional 471,028 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,279,000 after purchasing an additional 937,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.34. 64,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134,893. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

