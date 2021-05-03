Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQNR. Santander cut shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of EQNR opened at $20.27 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 599.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

