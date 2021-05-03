Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $69.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $2,342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 275,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,209,000 after buying an additional 749,526 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

