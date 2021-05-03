Ero Copper (ERO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Ero Copper to post earnings of C$0.63 per share for the quarter.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$118.87 million during the quarter.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$24.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.13. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$14.31 and a 52-week high of C$25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 34.72.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.39.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

