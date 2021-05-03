Ero Copper (ERO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Ero Copper to post earnings of C$0.63 per share for the quarter.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$118.87 million during the quarter.
Shares of ERO stock opened at C$24.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.13. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$14.31 and a 52-week high of C$25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 34.72.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.
