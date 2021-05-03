Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) PT Raised to $28.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ERRPF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Ero Copper from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERRPF opened at $19.80 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

