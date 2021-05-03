Ethereum Meta (ETHM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,284.00

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 69.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded up 515.3% against the dollar. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $7.74 million and approximately $1,284.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00073004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00020084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00071342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.12 or 0.00899450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,860.86 or 0.10313690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00101329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00047337 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

