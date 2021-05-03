Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Price Reaches $4.90 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $14.39 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for about $4.90 or 0.00008477 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00064814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.47 or 0.00279097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.58 or 0.01169437 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00029119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.45 or 0.00730186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,941.30 or 1.00148772 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,933,965 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

