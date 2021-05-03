Ethverse Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $34,474.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00071443 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003121 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,406 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

