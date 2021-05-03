EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $434 million-$442 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.18 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.13.

EverQuote stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,528. The company has a market cap of $980.11 million, a P/E ratio of -111.03 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 5,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $258,372.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,483,007.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $63,486.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,230 shares of company stock worth $4,130,528 over the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EverQuote stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

