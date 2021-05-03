Eversource Energy (ES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Eversource Energy to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 3.81-3.93 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts expect Eversource Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.86%.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

