EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) PT Raised to $35.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EVTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVTC opened at $39.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,892,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.