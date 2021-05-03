EveryCoin (EVY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $157,313.00

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One EveryCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EveryCoin has a market cap of $646,174.50 and approximately $157,313.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00071810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00073857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.04 or 0.00891598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,648.22 or 0.09758815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00099707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00046680 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin (EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

EveryCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

